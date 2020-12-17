Tiger Fuel Donation Honors Young Boy Battling Cancer

St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund will help fund childhood cancer research in the name of 8-year-old Walker Beery of New Orleans.

Tiger Fuel Co. set a high bar for giving this holiday season with a donation of hope to kids who are battling cancer. Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton presented a check for $20,000 to Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, in the name of young Walker Beery to benefit the With Walker St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest non- government funder of childhood cancer research grants. The With Walker fund will help fund childhood cancer research. A St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund is an ongoing way for friends, family members, and groups to donate or raise funds to honor a loved one.

In August 2019, Walker was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumor in children. After receiving almost a year of treatment, Walker’s brain tumor returned in July 2020. The 8-year-old boy from New Orleans continues to battle his illness. With support from Tiger Fuel Co., Walker’s family and his supporters created the With Walker St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund.

“Walker has touched the hearts of many people within the Tiger Fuel family and we are honored to support him and his fight against cancer,” said Sutton. “In lieu of holiday gifts like wreaths and gift baskets that we typically send to our customers, we decided to make a meaningful contribution in their honor. The $20,000 With Walker Hero Fund will be dedicated toward research for a cure for pediatric brain tumors and immunotherapy.”

Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $305 million in childhood cancer research grants. A combined total of more than $4.3 million of that has been awarded to various institutions in Virginia and Louisiana to support research to find better treatment options and a cure for all childhood cancers.

One in five kids in the U.S. diagnosed with cancer will not survive. Through donations like this, St. Baldrick’s is able to provide support to childhood cancer researchers to continue to pursue new ideas and work to move novel treatment approaches to the next phase of testing. Ultimately, research that will reveal potential new treatments and cures for kids with cancer.

To join the Tiger Fuel Company, the Beery family, and thousands of supporters to give kids a lifetime, visit the With Walker St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund.