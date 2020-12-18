Belgian-Inspired Sweet Treat

Prairie City Bakery’s Sweet Walkin’ Wafel Drizzled Delights are inspired by Belgium’s most beloved street-cart treat, made the traditional Liège way, with caramelized pearl sugar and a rich, brioche batter. Each waffle is drizzled with sweet icing and topped with colorful confetti sprinkles making them perfect for customers looking to reward themselves with a sweet treat. Available in three flavors: Birthday Cake, Caramel Smoothie and Dark & Chocolatey. Available January 2021.

