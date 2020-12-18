goPuff Is Offering COVID-19 Test Kits for Delivery in 30 Minutes or Less

The at-home, saliva-based COVID-19 PCR test, in partnership with Purlab, is available on goPuff for $129 and is covered by 'most insurance carriers.'

Philadelphia-based goPuff announced that it will begin delivering at-home saliva-based PCR COVID-19 tests directly to customers within 30 minutes or less through its partnership with Purlab.

goPuff — the first company to offer instant delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits in the U.S. — operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities, with a flat $1.95 delivery charge.

“The health and wellbeing of goPuff’s customers, employees, driver partners and the community is always our top priority, which is why we continue to identify new opportunities to give back and provide support,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff’s co-founder and co-CEO. “goPuff’s unique business model enables us to quickly add new products to our assortment, then safely deliver those items to customers in just minutes from our local micro-fulfillment centers. We’re thrilled to partner with Purlab and offer customers a new, faster and more convenient way to access COVID-19 tests.”

Purlab is a simple at-home saliva-based COVID-19 PCR test. The test was developed and is run in collaboration with Rutgers University RUCDR Infinite Biologics Lab and was the first FDA EUA-approved SARS-COV-2 Saliva Test. The test is available on goPuff for $129 and is covered by most insurance carriers.

“In addition to accuracy and accessibility, saving time is incredibly important to consumers seeking to test for COVID. This first-of-its-kind partnership with goPuff allows us to get Purlab test kits into the hands of customers nationwide within minutes,” said Michael Cohen, President of Purlab. “Purlab is the most-user friendly COVID-19 test on the market today and the only one with a mobile app, allowing our users to register their kit, take the saliva test, pack it in a pre-labeled box and receive test results from the lab in as few as 24 hours.”

goPuff has donated more than 50,000 masks to the city of Philadelphia, the city of Miami, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and to universities across the country. goPuff also launched a campaign for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and matched $1 million in donations for the Club’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and announced its $1 million Health Care Support Initiative earlier this year.

Additionally, as part of its response to the pandemic, goPuff has enabled Non-Contact Delivery and implemented swift changes across the business to help protect the health and safety of its customer, driver partner and employee communities. This includes offering paid leave and financial assistance for driver partners and employees, introducing CDC-recommended cleanliness procedures, advising all employees and driver partners to wear gloves while at work and enhancing regular cleaning of offices, vehicles and facilities.