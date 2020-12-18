Pilot Winter Fuel Treatments Ready to Keep Rigs Rolling

Private brand Pilot Flying J truck maintenance products and winter blending at the pump provide protection and value for professional drivers.

To help its pro drivers keep running forward during winter, Pilot Flying J recently expanded its private brand lineup of truck maintenance products, launching new Diesel Treatment with Anti-Gel and Diesel Enhancer at owned and operated Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Pilot Flying J branded products provide the same high quality of national brands at a great value. The Diesel Treatment with Anti-Gel treats up to 320 gallons and is recommended to prevent fuel gelling, injector fouling and fuel pump wear for ongoing winter protection. Pilot Flying J Diesel Enhancer cleans, lubricates and boosts cetane for ongoing protection. Both products are priced at $19.99.

To help keep pro drivers safe and their trucks moving in these cold months ahead, Pilot Flying J is also prepared to begin its winter blending initiative at the pump. Cold weather locations will begin treatment once the outside temperature reaches 15 F.

“Professional drivers can count on Pilot Flying J to help them get through the winter months,” said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. “In addition to treating diesel at the pump according to our winter blending policy, we’re introducing a new Pilot Flying J brand anti-gel treatment to help drivers prevent diesel gelling and improve their engine performance in cold weather.”

Along with Pilot Flying J’s full lineup of private brand truck supplies, Ferguson said the company wants to give drivers more choices on quality products at competitive prices.

For Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, N. Dakota, Michigan, S. Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Wyoming – and select cities in Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania – Pilot Flying J will continue treatment until March 1, regardless of the outside air temperature.

For 15 F to 5 F Outside Temps: Blending a single treatment of cold flow improvers.

For 5 F to minus-5 F Outside Temps: Double treatments of cold flow improvers.

For below minus-5 F Outside Temps: Fuel will be treated with double treatments of cold flow improver and 20% of No. 1 fuel. If No. 1 fuel is not available, triple treatment of cold flow improver will be used.

For Illinois and Iowa, double treatment rates will continue until March 1, regardless of the outside air temperature.