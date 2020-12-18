Speedway Rolls Out New Communication Platform Across 3,500 Locations

In partnership with ZipLine, the new platform will help coordinate field operations and deliver safer and more convenient retail for its more that 3 million daily customers.

Speedway announced that it will deploy Retail Zipline’s communication and execution platform for retailers across approximately 3,500 stores. The Enon, Ohio-based Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain.

The Retail Zipline platform will enhance the communication between Speedway’s support teams and its stores coast to coast, providing frontline workers and leadership with the tools they need to deliver a safe and convenient fueling and shopping experience for more than three million daily customers.

“Speedway’s vision is to be the customers’ first choice for value and convenience. We also want our customers to know that cleanliness and safety in our stores is our number one priority, and the communication of that focus to our stores is critical,” said Tim Griffith, Speedway’s president. “We chose Zipline because they are the clear leaders in this space, and they understand the challenges we face. The Retail Zipline platform enhances how we empower our store associates and our leadership with accurate, real-time information. This allows our store associates to keep their focus on delivering consistent, quality experiences to our millions of customers.”

Speedway prides itself on having conducted its operations in accordance with the highest standards of health and safety, and is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience on every visit. The brand has adopted Retail Zipline’s all-in-one task management and execution platform to help ensure this mission can be achieved.

Retail Zipline will also help Speedway operate with agility. With Retail Zipline, Speedway employees will have a single source for store information and communication targeted to their specific roles, saving time and ensuring enhanced store execution. District managers, region managers and senior leadership will also have real-time visibility into what tasks are being done.

The platform will also allow Speedway to customize communications by store type. From smaller convenience stores to larger, dine-in stores with Speedy Cafés, Retail Zipline will allow Speedway’s support teams to seamlessly communicate targeted information to stores and track execution.

“For a large national retailer like Speedway, which serves millions of customers a day, it’s imperative to not just communicate critical health and safety information throughout the entire organization quickly, but also to make sure store teams take immediate action on that information,” said Melissa Wong, CEO and co-founder of Retail Zipline. “Remaining nimble in this environment, whether it’s with recalls, customer service behavior or setting up marketing, is imperative to the success of any business. Speedway’s switch to Retail Zipline will help facilitate that focus.”

Speedway joins other organizations L.L.Bean, Hy-Vee Inc., Lush Cosmetics, BevMo!, LL Flooring, Cole Haan, The LEGO Group, TOMS, Torrid and others using Retail Zipline in streamlining and coordinating communications with the field, in a way that makes store teams happier and more productive.