Welbilt Inc. has entered into a worldwide licensing partnership with Apex Supply Chain Technologies to manufacture and distribute the Flow-Thru 10,000 line of food order pickup lockers under the company’s Merco brand. The food order pickup solution can be integrated into a restaurant’s existing digital ecosystem, providing deeper data and analytics to improve planning and efficiency. Apex self-serve order pickup solutions have helped make food pickup easy, contactless and convenient. The Apex Cloud platform handles millions of transactions daily, while offering valuable data insights to help restaurants operate more efficiently across multiple locations.

