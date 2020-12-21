Sheetz Employees Provide Nearly Nine Tons of Food to Frontline Workers at 24 Local Hospitals

The meals include a variety of snacks and drinks to help fuel medical personnel as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to those fighting COVID-19.

Employees from Sheetz gathered at hospitals across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to assist health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employees worked to unload a combined total of nearly nine tons of food at 24 hospitals in the communities Sheetz serves.

The meals include a variety of snacks and drinks to help fuel medical personnel including doctors, nurses and hospital staff as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to those fighting COVID-19. Participating hospitals include:

Sheetz is deeply committed to its employees, customers and the communities it serves. These donations will be made in an effort to provide assistance and relief as the nation joins together to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees.

The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.