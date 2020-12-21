Stewart’s Offers Holiday Stocking Stuffers

Chain’s gift item lineup gives customers more reasons to stop and fill their baskets.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and customers can spread some Stewart’s Shops cheer. Choose from limited edition apparel, ornaments, drinkware, gift certificates and more. There’s something for everyone on customers’ lists at Stewart’s Shops.

1.) 2020 Limited Edition Stewart’s Shops Ice Cream Cone Holiday Ornament

No holiday tree is complete without a Stewart’s Shops Limited Edition cream cone ornament.

2.) Knit Hats

Keep that noggin warm with a hat from your favorite place. Get one for you and one for the Stewart’s fan in your life. Hats are gray knit material and embroidered Stewart’s maroon logo.

3.) Trucker Hats

Stewarts also offers gray mesh trucker hats, with mesh backing and adjustable strap for only $9.99, a great look for any customers — truckers, auto drivers, diners, anybody.

4.) 16-Ounce Ceramic Mug

Now you can drink your favorite Stewart’s coffee in a ceramic Stewart’s mug. This collectible ceramic mug is gray with the iconic Stewart’s logo. Get yours while supplies last. Makes a great gift too, especially with some Stewart’s bagged coffee or S-Cups.

5.) My Money Card and Ice Cream Certificates

My Money Cards can be used at any Stewart’s Shops location for anything in its shops: coffee, ice cream, hot dogs, gas, even lottery. Available for purchase at all Stewart’s Shops. Stewart’s offers gas only cards, too. And coffee, single scoop certificates and Milkshake/Make Your Own Sundae/Hot Fudge Sundae certificates are perfect stocking stuffers.

6.) Tumblers Check out the all new 16-Ounce Vacuum Tumbler

This vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler keeps beverages hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. Stainless steel silver top with Stewart’s branded maroon exterior.

7.) NYRA BETS Gift Cards

Talk about the best stocking stuffer ever for the racing fan in your life. NYRA Bets Gift Cards are $50 and are sold in participating shops now through Dec. 27, or while supplies last.

There’s something for everyone on customers’ lists at Stewart’s Shops, a one-stop holiday shop.