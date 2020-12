XL After, the newest addition to the XL portfolio, is now available in the U.S. nationwide. XL After, a product for people living in the fast lane, is made to quench thirst after an eventful night. It contains extracts of ginseng and aloe vera, which are known for their regenerating properties. XL After is available through various distributors and wholesalers and DSD throughout the U.S.

XL Energy Drink Corp.

www.xl-energy.com