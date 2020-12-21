Wawa Opens First Drive-Through Store, Standalone Location to Follow

In addition to the newly opened drive-through in Westampton, N.J., which also features curbside pickup and delivery options, Wawa will open a standalone drive-through on Jan. 8. in Falls Township, Pa.

Wawa announced the opening of its first drive-through in Westampton, N.J., with its first standalone drive-through scheduled to open on Jan. 8 in Falls Township, Pa.

The Westampton, N.J., store is a traditional full-service format with fuel, equipped with a custom drive-thru experience of two-lanes, separate order points with digital menu boards including a QR scan menu option and one point of pay and pick up window.

With operating hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, the team can quickly queue up to 19 cars in line for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Customers can order Wawa favorites in a new bundled offer such as a Breakfast Sizzli and Coffee for $4.29 to a lunch combo of a cold or hot Shorti Hoagie with seven options, chips or hot side of mac and cheese, soup or fries and a large soft drink starting at $7.99 and/or a Build Your Own Dinner Combo of pasta with protein and vegetables or hearty bowls ranging from $6.99 to $8.99. Specialty beverages, iced coffee, salads and Kids Meals are also available, along with the newest menu item of burgers and fries starting at 11 a.m. (Burgers are available in-store at 4 p.m.)

The store will employ 80 associates, each receiving competitive pay, benefits and an opportunity to earn stock through the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) after meeting eligibility criteria. Led by Wawa General Manager Joseph Massiello and Area Manager John Kiernan, the team is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment while working to meet the needs of customers.

Customers can also access their Wawa favorites through mobile ordering on The Wawa App with curbside pickup and ordering or through delivery service through third-party providers including Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their car,” said Terri Micklin, Director of Construction. “Wawa is committed to increasing convenience and providing new options for service while keeping safety and comfort top of mind. Wawa hopes to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as it continues to explore alternatives for longer term application to stores post-COVID-19.”

As part of the celebration, a special check presentation to Check Out Hunger from Wawa and The Wawa Foundation’s in-store UPC scan campaign with customer contributions of $260,000 donated to support hunger relief efforts through the in-store UPC scan campaign, plus an additional $50,000 contribution made by The Wawa Foundation to provide assistance to Feeding America Food Bank affiliates to provide much needed support to local communities before the holidays.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.