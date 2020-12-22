Cumberland Farms Says Merry Christmas With Free Coffee

Customers can unwrap the giving spirit at all of the chain’s Northeast and Florida stores with a hot, fresh cup of java or another hot drink option all day on Dec. 25.

Cumberland Farms has something warm in store for customers on the receiving end of the convenience store chain’s spirit of giving. Shoppers at all of its nearly 600 stores on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, will be treated to a free caffeine pick-me-up to celebrate the holiday.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day can stop by any of the brand’s locations throughout the Northeast and Florida for a complimentary signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size. Or coffee lovers can choose a rich and smooth cappuccino. If coffee isn’t their go-to, customers can also choose from other beverage options like tea or hot chocolate – including the festive fan favorite, Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

To check the nearest store’s operating hours, visit the company’s online store locator.

Cumberland Farms is based in Westborough, Mass., and operates 566 convenience retail stores in New York, New England and Florida. The chain is part of the EG America family of stores.