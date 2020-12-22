Love’s to Raise Workers’ Pay With New Year

The travel stop chain will continue COVID-19 sick pay as well as guaranteed manager bonuses as part of ‘Team First’ policy.

Love’s Travel Stops is extending a $2 per hour pay increase and temporary sick pay related to COVID-19 through March 31, 2021. The company is also guaranteeing current store managers receive quarterly bonuses for the first quarter of 2021.

The “Team First” initiative comes as dedicated team members continue to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and includes customer-facing hourly employees at Love’s owned hotels, Speedco and Love’s Truck Care.

“Our team members did a fantastic job of caring for each other and our customers in 2020, and we know that will continue into the new year,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We want to continue to support our teams as they’re on the front lines and are essential in getting professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

In March of 2020, Love’s implemented a $2 per hour pay raise and additional paid sick time in situations related to COVID-19 for team members’ dedication during the pandemic. The Team First initiative also includes half-off meals for employees.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government recognized truck stops as an essential business in the fight against the virus. Dedicated team members are needed to help serve professional drivers who keep goods moving through important corridors across the nation. Those interested in joining the Love’s team can visit https://jobs.loves.com/ for a list of openings.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country operates more than 540 locations in 41 states. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the remains family-owned and operated company employs more than 29,000 people.