Big Y Provides Bonus Pay to Employees

The holiday bonus is part of the company’s ongoing recognition and appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of employees, which was instituted last March.

As part of its continued appreciation for their extraordinary efforts this past year, Big Y announced that it will be paying additional holiday bonuses to its frontline and distribution center associates including full-time, part-time and casual employees.

This holiday bonus is part of the company’s ongoing recognition and appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of employees, which was instituted last March. ‘Thank you’ bonuses are expected to continue during the first part of 2021.

“We continue to be grateful to all of our employees for their valiant efforts throughout this pandemic. They have all taken their role as essential workers both nobly and carefully in order to continue to provide for and support our friends and neighbors in our communities,” said Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO. “I am so very proud of their resilience and dedication to serving our customers during this past year. This bonus pay is just one way that we show our appreciation to our team of 12,000 who work so hard and tirelessly every day.”

Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket and convenience store chains in New England.

Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D’Amour, the company currently operates 70 stores throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut with almost 10,000 employees. Currently, both the second and third generation of D’Amours, are at the helm of the company.