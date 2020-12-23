GPM Embarks on Remodel Plan With GSP Design Expertise

Richmond-based c-store chain to redesign 360 sites with added foodservice capability to refresh some of its regional brands.

Over the next three to five years, Richmond, Va.-based c-store chain GPM Investments plans to remodel approximately 360 sites among its portfolio of brands in key locations across the country, including fas mart, E-Z Mart and Scotchman. Handling the design work for the new-look stores will be GSP, a leading provider of end-to-end retail services and solutions.

“Delivering on customer expectations is key for GPM,” said GPM Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Michael Bloom. “This redesign project is intended to meet and exceed these expectations to help revitalize our regional brands. We look forward to introducing our fresh, modern look to both new and existing customers across our markets.”

On announcing the redesign project, GSP called it an exciting time for GPM Investments and expressing gratitude be entrusted with the extensive remodeling initiative.

“Our goal is to build an unforgettable store experience that will successfully increase same-store sales as well as act as the formula for future rollouts,” said GSP Vice President of New Business Development Craig Neuhoff.

The newly designed stores will feature expanded food offerings including grab-and-go and prepared food menu options, frozen food and pizza.

Founded in 2003, GPM has grown to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States with 2,930 locations in 33 states plus Washington D.C. It’s portfolio is comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

“The prototype our design team created takes a holistic approach to developing a cohesive store, fuel food service brand designed to surprise, delight and improve the overall customer experience,” explained GSP Vice President of Design Services Steven Cohen. “With long-term brand success in mind, GSP’s new store redesign package impacts the entire interior and exterior of the store and includes key category merchandising strategies such as beer caves, foodservice and a robust beverage experience intended to optimize traffic to categories within the store as well as create excitement about various in-store product offerings.”