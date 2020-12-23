Love’s Opens Its Largest Travel Stop Plus Three Others

New location in Bliss, Idaho, reigns as chain’s largest, joins two more openings in Illinois and another in Ohio in adding to Love’s service for professional and auto travelers.

Love’s Travel Stops announced the opening of four new locations this past week, including its largest ever travel stop. The new Love’s Travel Stop in Bliss, Idaho, becomes the company’s biggest store footprint at over 21,000 square feet, and will add 46 jobs to Idaho’s Gooding County.

Love’s dedicated employees are also now serving customers in two Illinois locations, in Rockford and Olney, as well as Napoleon, Ohio, all measuring more than 12,000 square feet. The Rockford store adds 50 jobs to Winnebago County and Olney adds 80 jobs to Richland County. The Napoleon store adds 65 jobs to Ohio’s Henry County.

“We’re closing out the year by opening four new locations, including our largest yet, to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our corporate and store team members know that providing clean places and friendly faces is more important now than ever.”

All locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including multiple truck parking spots, several diesel bays, showers, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics, CAT scales, a dog park and more.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the following local organizations:

Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Unit in Rockford.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters and SWAN (Stopping Women Abuse Now) in Olney.

Northwest Ohio CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) in Napoleon.

Helping Hearts and Hands, Inc. in Bliss.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores travel stop network boasts more than 540 locations in 41 states and employs more than 29,000 people. Love’s has 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations