Stewart’s President Works the Register Thanks to Holiday Fundraiser

Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake is personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the Holiday Match campaign by getting behind the register at the Goshen, N.Y., shop. Dake is celebrating the Goshen shop for achieving the highest growth in the first half of the Holiday Match season, with 126.5% growth over last year.

As of this past Saturday, Dec. 19, customers have donated $724,227, which doubles to over $1.44 million with the Stewart’s Match. The Holiday Match campaign still has eight collection days remaining. Stewart’s Shops will continue to match customer donations to the Holiday Match program through Christmas Day. All the funds will support local children’s organizations.

Even in these difficult times, Holiday Match is setting the pace for a fantastic year. Customers rely on Stewart’s as a quick in and out and safe place to get all their essentials and they’re generously donating their spare change to the Holiday Match Program.

Last year, Stewart’s Holiday Match raised $1.79 million. From Thanksgiving through Christmas Day, customers donated more than $895,000, which doubled with the Stewart’s match. With no overhead or administrative costs, 100% of the funds collected benefit local, non-profit children’s’ organizations and every donation is doubled with the Stewart’s Match.

For any children’s charities that would like to apply for Holiday Match funding, the deadline is Jan. 31, 2021. Organizations can easily apply online at StewartsShops.com. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18 and be a qualified, charitable 501(c)3 organization. A listing of all the local organizations that received funds last season is available also at the website.