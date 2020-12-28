Majors Management Buys Stores, Supply Accounts From OSAN

Deal is Majors’ third of 2020 and ninth in the past 20 months, expands company’s presence in home state of Georgia.

Majors Management and its affiliates, a rapidly growing leader in the convenience store industry, announced last week it has acquired eight convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from OSAN Petroleum Co. of Macon, Georgia, and its affiliates.

The OSAN portfolio further increases Majors’ already strong presence in Georgia.

“This is Majors’ ninth acquisition in the last 20 months and our third acquisition of 2020,” said Majors President Ben Smith. “Our team is thrilled to have worked with Bob Oswald and the team at OSAN to complete this transaction in less than 10 weeks. We welcome OSAN’s customers to the Majors family, and we are always pleased to expand our presence in our home state of Georgia.”

Founded in 1973, OSAN is a diversified fuels and lubricants distributor serving customers throughout various counties around Macon. The company features both the CITGO and Marathon brands at its network of retail petroleum sites, as well as distributes branded and unbranded fuel to a network of independent dealers. The company also distributes commercial fuels and lubricants to a wide range of customers throughout its trade area.

“The addition of these sites to Majors’ network is further evidence of our ability to close transactions quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the underlying businesses,” said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors.

PetroActive Real Estate Services provided exclusive advisory services to OSAN for the transaction.

“We sincerely appreciate the opportunity afforded by Bob Oswald and his family to allow my firm to represent them and help facilitate a successful outcome,” said PetroActive’s President Mark Radosevich. “Finalizing this transaction before the end of the year is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of both the OSAN and Majors teams, working to overcome obstacles in a dedicated win-win fashion.”