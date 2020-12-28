Stewart’s Raises $1.88 Million for Local Children Through Holiday Match Program

Donations were collected at all Stewart’s Shops from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day, and Stewart's doubled every donation.

Even during a global pandemic and a national coin shortage, New. York-based Stewart’s Shops’ customers found a way to donate to the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program to help local children’s charities and made a big impact.

The numbers are in, and Stewart’s is happy to report that more than $941,207 has been donated by its customers. With the Stewart’s match, that’s $1.88 million for the kids in its communities.

Unlike most charitable programs, Holiday Match has zero administrative fees. The program only accepts cash donations, which eliminates credit card processing fees; and 100% of the donations are allocated for children’s charity groups. Plus, every single dollar is matched.

Applications for Holiday Match opened on Thanksgiving. Nonprofit 501c3 organizations benefiting children are able to apply for funds starting Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 31. Applications are reviewed, and allocations are made in March.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates 337-plus shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.