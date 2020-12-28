Thorntons Opens 84th Illinois Location

Local food bank donations go along with ribbon-cutting at newest outlet in village of Huntley, bringing store count to 208 across six states.

Louisville, Ky.-based Thorntons recently opened its newest store, this one located at 11975 Route 47 in Huntley, Ill., the travel stop operator’s first in Huntley and 84th in Illinois, bringing Thorntons’ total store count to 207.

The new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on two acres and features a number of amenities, including LED lighting for team member and guest safety as well as energy efficiency. The location also features self-checkout to drive a fast and efficient guest experience.

On the food and beverage side, the Huntley location also offers burritos and sandwiches made fresh in store daily and top-of-the-line beverages.

In the forecourt, the new store can handle up to 20 vehicles at all of its auto fueling positions.

To celebrate the opening, Thorntons will make a $2,500 donation to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which brings Thorntons’ 2020 Chicagoland new store opening donation total to $12,500 in support of both Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository. Thorntons is proud to support the work of both organizations as it continues its commitment to help feed the hungry in local communities where it serves its customers.

Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company also operates its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary.