Good Dee’s has launched its newest product: Devils Food Cake. This rich and perfectly moist cake is a diet-friendly baking mix made with wholesome ingredients for a sweet treat. The versatility of this cake baking mix enables customization for any special occasion so you can get creative. No gluten and no added preservatives, the low-carb devil’s food cake mix is made with Organic Coconut Flour, Cocoa Powder and sweetened with Allulose and Monk fruit Extract.

Good Dee’s

www.gooddees.com