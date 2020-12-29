Rutter’s Children’s Charities Gives Back to Local Groups

With the help of Rutter’s employees, annual holiday toy drive raised $5,000 in toy and monetary donations for a pair of local charities in 2020.

With its annual holiday toy drive, Rutter’s Children’s Charities raised $5,000 in toy and monetary donations for York, Pa.-area charities, the Mont Alto Fire Company and the York Salvation Army. Each year, Rutter’s Children’s Charities holds a toy drive by teaming up with Rutter’s store and corporate employees to support both organizations.

The Toy Drive typically culminates at Rutter’s annual holiday banquet at the end of each year. While COVID restrictions prevented the banquet from taking place this year, Rutter’s Children’s Charities adapted to make sure that toys would still be donated in 2020.

“Our annual toy drive is something that Rutter’s Children’s Charities looks forward to each year,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We’re proud of how Rutter’s employees step up to help brighten the holidays for local children, and we’re thrilled that we could continue the support in 2020.”

Major Thomas Babbitt, Head Pastor of the Salvation Army of York, said that this year the need is greater than ever. “Many of our neighbors in York County have faced additional hardships this year, including children,” he said. “We have been blessed to provide over 1,300 children in York County with toys this Christmas. The continued support and faith Rutter’s has bestowed upon us is a blessing. Thank you to Rutter’s and their employees for bringing smiles to children and providing light in a time of darkness for many families by rescuing Christmas.”

Since 2008, Rutter’s Children’s Charities and Rutter’s have donated $20,000 to the Mont Alto Fire Company and the York Salvation Army through the annual toy drive. To date in 2020, Rutter’s Children’s Charities has donated over $700,000 to organizations primarily focused on helping children in local communities.