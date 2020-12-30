Abbott’s Travel Center Set to Open Summer 2021

Among its amenities, the c-store and travel center will feature EV charging stations, a fast-casual taco bar concept, a trucker's lounge and more.

Abbott’s Travel Center, a convenience store and travel center currently under development on Interstate Highway 35 in Abbott, Texas, has announced an expected opening date of July 2021.

The travel center will accommodate to all types of travelers, including parking and fuel for professional drivers and interstate travelers as well as EV charging stations for electric vehicle owners.

It will also feature a hot kitchen with fresh food items, including a fast-casual taco bar concept where customers can customize their own breakfast and lunch tacos, as well as grab-and-go items for consumers on the go.

Professional drivers will have access to a plethora of amenities including games, WiFi, exercise machines, trucker’s lounge, laundry facility and showers.

With the advent of COVID-19 and maintaining sanitary measures, Abbott’s Travel Center also has prospective plans of opening a drive-through convenience store component.

“Adapting business practices to accommodate to existing consumer sentiment is a must to gain back customer confidence,” said Nick D., co-owner of Abbott’s Travel Center. “Implementing initiatives such as drive thru and curbside pick up provides flexibility to customers who may not feel as comfortable walking through the door. These initiatives, without a doubt, will continue to be a driving growth factor across a handful of business sectors even in a post-COVID world.”