TravelCenters’ Register Roundup Supports Pro Drivers in Need

Generosity of guests during 'Be a Champion of Change' campaign adds up to $88,000 for drivers in need through St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund.

TravelCenters of America (TA) is recognizing its guests across the country for raising $88,000 for the St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund (SCF), an organization that supports professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work.

Guests at TA, Petro and TA Express travel centers donated the funds during the company’s “Be a Champion of Change” register roundup campaign, held Sept. 16 through Nov. 30, by rounding up the dollar amount on purchases at points of sale in the stores, restaurants and fuel buildings.

“We’re grateful for the millions of professional drivers who continue going to work during the pandemic to ensure crucial medical supplies are delivered and store shelves are stocked,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “Our guests across America are aware of the immense sacrifice displayed too, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive response we received. We were pleased to host this campaign and on behalf of our more than 19,000 team members, I thank all our guests for their incredible generosity.”

St. Christopher’s Executive Director Dr. Donna Kennedy expressed thanks on behalf of the entire organization for the public’s and TA’s support of the nation’s “Highway Heroes.”

“Truck drivers have always gone above and beyond; serving the country during the pandemic has been no exception,” said Kennedy. “We feel blessed to be in a position to help them when they need it. We couldn’t do that without donations from the public, and companies like TravelCenters of America. Thank you to everyone that helped make this campaign a success.”

The 2020 campaign features professional driver Howard Salmon and his son, Liam. Four-year-old Liam was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January. Liam is a happy and sweet boy who loves to fish, play with LEGOs, tractors and trucks. He also enjoys helping his dad work on his big rig.

“He is an everyday blessing in my life,” Salmon said. “Being home with him when I got home from the road was like Father’s Day all over again.”

With assistance from SCF, Howard was able to come off the road to spend time with and take care of his son. Liam is still fighting after 30 radiation treatments, countless blood draws, chemotherapy and more.

In addition to helping professional drivers, the “Be a Champion of Change” campaign also helped address the nationwide coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TA has been a proud supporter of SCF since 2010, raising nearly $3 million to date.