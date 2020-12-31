Big Y Opens 12th Big Y Express C-Store

Big Y Foods Inc. has opened its12th Big Y Express Gas and Fresh Convenience Market, located in Westfield, Mass.

Big Y has been a part of the Westfield Community since opening its supermarket on Silver Street in 1965. With this Express location, the chain will have three locations in Westfield: newly remodeled World Class Market at 1 East Silver St., 175 East Main St and now this new gas and convenience store. The first Big Y Express opened in 2013 in Lee, Mass.

This 2,000-square-foot Big Y Express location contains 12 pumping positions with 87, 89, and 93 octane fuel and diesel. A free air machine is available for tire inflation.

Additional amenities include its signature Wide Awake bean-to-cup coffee bar, fresh muffins and doughnuts, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, heat-and-eat entrees and breads and Uno’s individual pizzas. As in the supermarkets, Big Y Express also supports locally produced items such as Whip City Jerky from Westfield and Harmony Springs Soda from Ludlow.

By next spring, the store will open its new outdoor seating area. Electric car charging stations are also available. Big Y Express is open every day from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Fuel discounts are available every day for myBigY members. In addition to the customary five cents per gallon discounts, members can earn up to 25 cents per gallon discount based upon their grocery purchases at any Big Y market. Fuel rewards are automatically loaded to their account for use at the fuel station and applied at each pump. Additionally, Big Y’s Fleet Fuel Rewards Program saves additional time and money at any Express location.

Store manager, Isaac Miranda started as a part time cashier for Big Y. Having managed several other Big Y Express locations, he brings a wealth of experience to this new Westfield market.

“We are always looking to bring our customers even more, especially during this challenging year,” said Big Y president and CEO Charles L. D’Amour. “We are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering fresh convenience items that our customers can grab on the run. Each Big Y Express showcases our expertise in food and service along with fuel savings for all.”