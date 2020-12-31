Hand-Washing Fixture Finishes

Bradley Corp. has added five new finishes to its popular WashBar series: Brushed Black Stainless, Brushed Nickel, Brushed Stainless, Brushed Brass and Brushed Bronze, in addition to Polished Chrome, the original finish for the series. The durable and environmentally friendly finishes are produced with physical vapor deposition (PVD), creating a resilient coating that will not corrode or fade. Designers may also choose among a growing suite of WashBar models. Each model incorporates LED lighting and icons to guide users through an intuitively touch-free hand-washing experience, enhancing convenience, hygiene and the overall user experience.

