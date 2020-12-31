Protein Chips Made From Chicken

As we get enter 2021, we’ll experience something that has yet to be impacted by COVID-19: the New Year’s resolution. Year after year, it gives consumers inspiration to eat healthier, exercise more or, simply, live life to the fullest. Gone Rogue high protein chips are made from all-natural chicken breast. Each one-ounce bag includes 17-plus grams of protein — eight times the amount of protein than a one-ounce bag of potato chips and almost double the amount of protein as beef jerky (per ounce).

Gone Rogue

www.goneroguesnacks.com