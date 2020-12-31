Stewart’s Shops Supports Service Dog Nonprofit

Stewart’s donated $1,000 toward training and placement through BluePath Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that works to provide service dogs to individuals with Autism.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops was proud to offer its support to BluePath Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that works to provide service dogs to individuals with Autism.

Stewart’s Shops donated $1,000 toward the training and placement for these dogs, which will help them get to a home where they can transform the lives of these individuals and families.

The ability to provide autistic individuals with service dogs is especially important through difficult times like we are facing now, as they are vital to providing a sense of stability and a source of comfort for their owners. One mother, Nancy, reflected on the impact her daughter’s service dog had on her COVID-19 experience.

“Today, like so many others we are doing distance learning at home,” she said. “My daughter Kaitlin’s BluePath service dog, Chester, is by her side as she adjusts to this new ‘normal.’ They take breaks and play ball in the backyard. I love watching their joyful interactions.”

Stewart’s was honored to play a part in helping BluePath transform these families’ lives, and it’s also excited to continue its support for BluePath Service Dogs through its Holiday Match program.

Like many nonprofits in Stewart’s market area, BluePath has applied for funding through its Holiday Match program for their Kids and Canines Learn Together Program, which enables future service dogs to learn in real-life classroom settings. This will help them gain the necessary skills they’ll need later on with their future clients.

Applications for Holiday Match will be open until Jan. 31. Nonprofit 501c3 organizations benefiting children are eligible to receive funding.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.