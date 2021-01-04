Sinclair Debuts Reusable Face Masks

There are two different options for adults — the antimicrobial face mask with adjustable ear loops and a neck gaiter — as well as a antimicrobial mask in a kids size.

Salt Lake City-based Sinclair Oil Corp. has launched Sinclair Dino face masks and neck gaiters, giving customers some new, fashionable Dino options when it comes to face masks.

The products are available now through the Sinclair DINOstore. There are two different options for adults — the antimicrobial face mask with adjustable ear loops and a neck gaiter. Sinclair also offers the antimicrobial mask in a kids size.

Since its introduction in 1930, the Dino character and Dino-themed products have been a customer favorite.

Sinclair is a family-owned, vertically integrated oil company involved in all aspects of the industry — from oil and gas exploration to motor fuel distribution. The company has executive offices in Salt Lake City; two refineries in Wyoming; and more than 1,500 branded Sinclair stations in 29 states.