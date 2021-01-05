Casey’s Supports Local Schools

January giving campaign will raise money to take on challenges of educating during pandemic.

Casey’s General Stores is kicking off a monthlong giving campaign in partnership with LIFEWTR to support local schools in communities across its 16-state footprint.

Throughout January, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools. In addition, $1 will be donated for every purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $25,000 total.

“Teachers continue to demonstrate heroic efforts in the face of challenging school years, educating our children in schools, online and even sometimes both at the same time,” said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing at Casey’s. “We are proud to do our part to support them, our schools and our communities when they need us most.”

Guillermo Prieto, director of shopper marketing with PepsiCo Beverage North America’s Central Division, echoed Elfers’ message and saying how thrilled his company is to partner with Casey’s to aid schools, particularly during these school years that saw a multitude of changes brought on by the pandemic.

“This is a way for us to give back to our local communities while also reminding teachers that we have their backs as they navigate the waters of educating in this environment,” Prieto said.

Last fall, Casey’s announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program. Ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, the grants can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

Casey’s General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, making it the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.