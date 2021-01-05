Stewart’s Shops Opens in Village of Catskill, NY

Catskill village grand opening is one of a pair set for Jan. 8, two more Stewart’s ribbon cuttings slated for the following week.

Nestled into the heart of the historic river town in the village of Catskill, residents are elated to have all of the amenities of a brand new Stewart’s Shops location, at 8 West Bridge St., in a newly built store that overcame some construction obstacles and has now opened its doors for business.

This historical village sits along the Hudson River and prides itself on being the “Birthplace of American Art.” The new Stewart’s Shop is one block away from a very busy Main Street and is in close proximity to the Catskill Central School District. Students and teachers can stop in for a quick meal or ice cream after school or on their breaks.

The shop will serve as a pedestrian stop and a commuter shop to serve this busy community with fresh and local dairy products, ice cream, gas and all the essentials.

Stewart’s is celebrating the new shop with a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 8, with all day specials on food, beverages and gas. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., as the shop manager will proudly cut the ribbon along with local and state dignitaries.

In honor of the event, Stewart’s will donate $1,500 in the form of milk and egg certificates to Matthew 25 Food Pantry.

2020 has been a busy year for Stewart’s construction team. The chain rounded out the year with seven new-to-market shops and 10 completely rebuilt shops. In just November and December, Stewart’s opened six new shops including Keene, Everett Road, Scotia, Spier Falls Road in Moreau, Catskill and coming soon, a new shop on Columbia Turnpike in Castleton.

Other upcoming New York state openings are Everett Road in Albany on Friday, Jan. 8, as well as Sacandaga Road in Scotia and Columbia Turnpike in Castleton, both on Friday, Jan. 15.

Based in Ballston Spa, N.Y., Stewart’s Shops operates 336 stores in upstate New York and southwestern Vermont.