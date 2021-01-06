CITGO Readies for Touchless Pay

Purchasing fuel, food and merchandise from a mobile device, receiving customized offers and rolling back prices at the pump will soon be a reality at more than 4,500 CITGO branded retail locations in the U.S.

Houston-based CITGO will soon release a mobile app that will integrate and support Connected Car and the CITGO shopper loyalty program with state-of-the-art mobile commerce technology.

“Because technology is so integrated into our everyday lives, consumers want it at the pump, too,” said Kevin Kinney, general manager of brand equity for CITGO, “so we expect this new mobile technology to help drive customers to our retail locations.”

The enhanced CITGO mobile app is powered by P97 Networks.

“Rolling out mobile capabilities that will facilitate secure, contactless transactions for their shoppers will be a game changer for the CITGO retail network,” said Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97. “Likewise, this partnership will strengthen P97’s offer in all the markets we serve.”

P97 Networks provides secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries under the brand name PetroZone.

“Our decision to partner with P97 was based on its ability to deliver the industry’s leading mobile commerce platform, our joint vision of the future and the interaction P97 had with the CITGO team,” said Kara Gunderson, CITGO manager of payment card operations. “We are excited about the products and programs we will be rolling out to our CITGO marketers and retailers in 2021.”