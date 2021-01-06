Pilot Co. Partners With Southern Tire Mart

The new strategic alliance, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J, will leverage the strengths and conveniences of Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, as well as the tire and maintenance expertise of Southern Tire Mart.

Pilot Co. and Southern Tire Mart recently reached an agreement to create a new, strategic alliance: Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Through this venture, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J will leverage the strengths and conveniences of Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, as well as the tire and maintenance expertise of Southern Tire Mart.

“With the growing demand for fleet customers to find greater efficient means to maximize their up-time and maximize driver productivity, the need to create and build a consistent nationwide network is clear,” said John Boynton, president of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. “Our goal is to help fleet operators maximize the return on their investment while creating an exceptional driver experience—safe, well-maintained moving vehicles means happy owners, happy drivers and most importantly, happy customers.”

As of Jan. 1, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J has assumed management operations of the current 35 Pilot Flying J Truck Care maintenance facilities. The new operation remains dedicated to providing professional drivers and fleet customers with exceptional repair, maintenance, roadside assistance, lube and tire-focused services. Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J will honor existing promotions and discounts to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

“We’re excited to bring together the strengths of our network with the expertise of Southern Tire Mart to better meet the tire and maintenance needs of the trucking industry,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. “Through this partnership, we look forward to building a nationwide network of on-highway commercial vehicle maintenance, lube and tire-focused services that keeps fleet and drivers moving with safe, well-maintained trucks.”

Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J plans to build over 100 more locations in the next 18 months with a goal to grow the network across the U.S. to 200 points of service over 36 months. These facilities, located coast-to-coast throughout the continental United States, will be built on Pilot and Flying J Travel Center properties to better serve over the road fleet customer needs. In addition to the facilities at Pilot and Flying J travel centers, customers will have access to the 160 Southern Tire Mart locations nationwide.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 truck maintenance service centers.