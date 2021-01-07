Deep Rock Service Updates Point-of-Sale System

The Pinnacle Corp. Affiniti Cloud platform was built for retailers focused on speed of service, convenience, customer engagement and personalization.

The Pinnacle Corp. announced that Deep Rock Service, a convenience store, service center and petroleum operator in Askov, Minn., has implemented Affiniti Cloud POS System in their c-store environment.

The Affiniti Cloud architecture is a platform for all front of the house applications — POS, mobile app, mobile ordering, self checkout, kiosk and more. With shared components like a cloud product catalog and central management of systems, along with an underlying microservices architecture and HTML 5 web apps easily accessible from a Browser, the Affiniti Cloud POS is extensible via shared APIs and faster and easier to maintain, allowing interaction with processes and data in real time.

The Affiniti Cloud platform was built for retailers focused on speed of service, convenience, customer engagement and personalization; a holistic front counter experience, integrated with loyalty and shopper engagement tools, consumer mobile applications and foodservice capabilities. Benefits include lower upfront costs, faster deployment and integration of new features, data security offered by Cloud systems and the ease of software maintenance and updates, just to name a few.

The Pinnacle Corp. provides leading-edge point of sale, shopper engagement, and QSR/Foodservice technology solutions to the rapidly evolving convenience store industry. Nationwide, Pinnacle’s POS, Loyalty Rewards, Food Ordering Kiosk and Kitchen Display System, Retailer Branded Mobile App, and Mobile Ordering products and services are used daily in convenience outlets to improve their store operations and extend the brand of retailers through the ever increasing mobile landscape.