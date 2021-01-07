Rutter’s Adds 17th Video Gaming Terminal Room

Rutter’s has opened its 17th Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) room inside its Bellefonte, Pa., location. This is its second VGT location opened in the last month, with the Middletown, Pa., store adding VGTs this past December.

The York, Pa.-based chain has grown its VGT business to become the largest in the state and plans to continue adding even more VGT locations in 2021. In conjunction with Marquee by Penn, Rutter’s opened the first VGT room within a Qualified Establishment in Pennsylvania, in August 2019.

“We’re excited to be the first and largest chain of Qualified Establishments with VGTs in Pennsylvania,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s president and CEO. “Our company is always looking for ways to evolve our business in an effort to better serve our customers. VGTs are something we plan to expand to more locations in Pennsylvania to satisfy customer needs.”

Rutter’s VGT rooms are open 24 hours a day to those 21 years of age and older. There are five separate gaming machines, each offering a variety of games and available for customers to play while enjoying Rutter’s award-winning food and drinks.

In compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, Rutter’s recently re-opened all of its VGT rooms the morning of Jan. 4.

Rutter’s operates nearly 80 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. A privately held chain of convenience stores, Rutter’s is part of a family-managed group of companies that includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the U.S.