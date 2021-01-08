Dunkin’ Expands Plant-Based Lineup

The new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty packed with southwest flavors, layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers, and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served on a multigrain thin.

Following the success of last year’s Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich launch, Dunkin’ is beginning 2021 by adding another plant-based protein patty to its menu, teaming up with Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms brand to launch the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, available for a limited time.

The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty packed with southwest flavors, layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers, and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served on a multigrain thin. With 410 calories, 26 grams of protein, and 23 grams of whole grains.

For Dunkin’s most loyal guests, the brand has made it simple to start 2021 with a plant-based change of pace. Now through Jan. 26, Dunkin’ is giving its DD Perks members 2X points with purchases of the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, or a creamy and delicious Oatmilk Latte.

“Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’.

Over the past two years, Dunkin’ has stood apart for democratizing trends and making plant-based picks more accessible when eating on the run. In 2019, Dunkin’ launched the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, becoming the first nationwide U.S. quick service restaurant brand to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

Expanding the brand’s menu options, the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich offers Dunkin’ guests a new choice featuring a more traditional veggie patty, whereas the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is designed to deliver the delicious taste and texture of Dunkin’s iconic sausage breakfast sandwich. In 2020, with oatmilk’s popularity soaring, Dunkin’ introduced vegan-friendly Planet Oat Oatmilk to its menu in 100% of its U.S. locations. Dunkin’ guests can add almondmilk or Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin’ beverage.

