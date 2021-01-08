Kelley’s Market Adds Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Rockford, Ill.-based Kelley’s Market, with nearly 50 c-store locations throughout Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, recently began offering curbside pickup and home delivery through Vroom Delivery for more than 2,000 of its most popular products.

Those products include a variety of beer, wine and spirits, cigarettes, household staples like bread, eggs, milk, cheese and various household items, along with their exclusive line of Noble Roman’s pizzas, cold subs, hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches, chicken wings, breadsticks and more.

The Kelley Williamson Company has been serving the Rockford, Ill. area since 1926, offering not only fuel and lubricants to consumers and industry, but also has worked diligently to become the area’s leading convenience store retailer with their neighborhood Kelley’s Market stores — known for its upscale product lines, clean and bright facilities and service that goes the extra mile to satisfy their customers.

Always an innovator, John Griffin, president and CEO of the Kelley Williamson Company, understands that with the challenges the last year has brought, today’s customers need a different kind of convenience — one that caters even more to their way of life. Curbside pickup and delivery seemed like the next logical step in the company’s continuous quest to exceed their customers’ expectations.

Initially, delivery will be available to those within a five-mile radius of the Kelley’s Market located at 321 N. Alpine Road, covering most of the city east of the river and will expand incrementally to include other Market locations serving those north, south and west of the city.

Products will not be marked up, but there will be a delivery fee of $3.99, with the first order being delivered for free. Curbside and delivery orders must be at least $10, and customers can expect to pick up or have their orders delivered within two hours. Delivery and curbside pick up options will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.