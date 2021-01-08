Podcast: Social Media Awards

For this year’s social media awards, CStore Decisions partnered with social media analytics company Rival IQ to track 65 convenience store chains’ performance across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from November 2019 to November 2020. In this podcast, CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and Rival IQ Founder Seth Bridges discuss the award winners. Bridges shares insights on the methodology behind the awards as well as what other convenience stores can learn from what the winners did well.