Stewart’s Plans Smaller Store Concept for Recently Acquired Red-Kap Sites

The Stewart's Express stores will have limited seating, limited product offerings and will not feature-hand scooped ice cream or prepared foods.

Stewart’s Shops is planning to open a new, smaller store concept, Stewart’s Express.

“This is a test for us,” said Stewart’s Shops Director of Public Affairs Erica Komoroske. “These shops were acquired from Red-Kap and have a smaller footprint, so they can’t be converted into traditional Stewart’s Shops.”

In November, Stewart’s acquired Red-Kap and its eight convenience stores, three car washes, a 75-plus dealer network and their fuel distribution business.

There are six Stewart’s Express locations planned, Komoroske said. They will start to be converted in February.

The stores will have limited seating, limited product offerings and will not feature-hand scooped ice cream or prepared foods.