Stewart’s Plans Smaller Store Concept for Recently Acquired Red-Kap Sites

Stewart’s Shops is planning to open a new, smaller store concept, Stewart’s Express.
“This is a test for us,” said Stewart’s Shops Director of Public Affairs Erica Komoroske. “These shops were acquired from Red-Kap and have a smaller footprint, so they can’t be converted into traditional Stewart’s Shops.”
In November, Stewart’s acquired Red-Kap and its eight convenience stores, three car washes, a 75-plus dealer network and their fuel distribution business.
There are six Stewart’s Express locations planned, Komoroske said. They will start to be converted in February.
The stores will have limited seating, limited product offerings and will not feature-hand scooped ice cream or prepared foods.
“Stewart’s has always respected the business and our long personal relationship with the Kaplans and their team,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake when the acquisition was announced. “Doing business with people who respect people is always a pleasure. Both organizations come from long, local family histories that have helped form the communities where we live. The acquisition will add eight corporately run locations and a significant addition of gasoline supply and distribution to local stations. Stewart’s prides itself on vertical integration and support. In the age of COVID, with an ever-changing business climate, we look forward to extending this support to the Distributor/Dealer network.”
Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.