TA Now Handling EnerSys Odyssey, NorthStar Batteries

Now professional drivers can start receiving repair services under warranty for Odyssey and NorthStar batteries at any TravelCenters of America TA Truck Service center across the country. The new partnership provides fleets easy access to a support network no matter where they purchased the battery, both original equipment (OE) and aftermarket purchases.

In addition, any purchase of any of the Odyssey and NorthStar Group 31 brand batteries at a TA Truck Service center will include up to a four-year replacement warranty. NorthStar PRO Group 31 batteries for heavy duty applications have been available for purchase at TA Truck Service Centers since May 2020. ODYSSEY Performance batteries will become available Feb. 1.

“We’re always looking at the needs of our customers and how we can provide solutions to increase uptime and efficiency,” said Brian Lukavich, division vice president, TA Truck Service. “Odyssey and NorthStar battery solutions are becoming a household name in the industry and we are thrilled to be adding them to our lineup of TA service offerings. As part of the TA network, we will work closely with the team at EnerSys on a growth strategy and to raise further awareness of the benefits and features of both battery portfolios to our customers.”

Since the acquisition of NorthStar Battery Co. in September 2019, EnerSys has strengthened its operations and production of Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technologies, including its portfolio of Odyssey batteries, engineered to deliver premium, reliable power for heavy duty commercial trucks.

“Customers are searching for a dependable and hassle-free battery that’s going to deliver on performance and produce long-lasting power – especially when you consider all of the onboard electronics it’ll need to support in today’s high-end vehicles,” said Jeremy Cordray, director of transportation sales at EnerSys. “Our selection of high-performance and virtually maintenance-free ODYSSEY and NorthStar batteries are the ideal power solutions with industry-leading cranking power, reserve capacity and battery life.”