The 2021 Social Media Awards

CStore Decisions, for the ninth consecutive year, is recognizing convenience store chains standing out on social media.

If there was ever a year where social media outreach proved vital to c-store chains’ success, it was 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought about social distancing and lockdown rules that drove customers inside. Those brands with a strong social media presence had the opportunity to continue a dialogue with their customers and make them aware of new safety rules, hours and deals.

“Everybody turned to social media because they were home. In March and April, especially, it was our only outlet to other people,” said social media expert Gini Dietrich, founder of Spin Sucks and author of the book “Spin Sucks.”

As the pandemic raged on, social justice issues also drove people to social media to discuss racism and Black Lives Matter, protests and sexism. In addition, the U.S. presidential election this fall inspired an uptick in political posts.

“We had what we’re calling ‘the mother of all crises’ this year because it was all of those things at one time,” Dietrich said.

