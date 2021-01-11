Video Game-Inspired Energy Drink Flavors

Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, G FUEL’s new flavors, Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter, are based on iconic Mortal Kombat characters, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and each fighter’s powerful special moves. The G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A single serving has 15 calories and contains 140 milligrams of caffeine. A single, 16-ounce can of G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter has zero calories and contains 300 milligrams of caffeine. Both the tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

