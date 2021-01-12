Casey’s Expands Private Brand Selections

Starting with more than 100 new products, Iowa-based chain’s new drink, snack offerings bring added variety with more branded products on the way.

Casey’s General Stores is starting the new year with an updated selection on store shelves, adding more than 100 new low-price, high-quality snack and beverage products under the Casey’s brand.

The broadened assortment of Casey’s private brand products encompasses new snack categories, including chips, jerky and nuts. It complements Casey’s updated offerings in water, automotive needs and its recently launched packaged beverage and packaged bakery items that hit stores in the past two months.

“We are constantly listening to our guests and building on consumer insights to help ensure Casey’s continues to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Our guests live busy, on-the-go lives and want a great product at a great price from a brand they trust, and we are confident that our updated and expanded Casey’s brand offerings will deliver on what our guests want.”

The new products reflect Casey’s updated branding, which debuted in October 2020, as well as a refreshed merchandising strategy focused on driving relevancy, engagement and convenience for its guests in the communities that Casey’s serves.

“The expansion of our private brand is a testament to the expectations our guests have long held for Casey’s,” said Brennan. “Convenient, delicious food and drinks have been and continue to be central to our overall proposition, and the new private brand selections bring this to life, whether in-store or online.”

Beginning this month, the new product line will be available in more than 2,200 Casey’s stores and via online ordering across the company’s 16-state footprint. The company will continue to expand the new product line moving forward.

The introduction of more private brand products marks another milestone in Casey’s three-year strategic plan shared in January 2020. The growing convenience retailer continues to deliver on the plan across merchandising, digital, marketing and store growth initiatives.

Casey’s General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.