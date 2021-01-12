E-Liquid Brand

Four Seasons e-liquids are designed to withstand flavor bans by being what they are and no more — pure, authentic tobacco flavors. Its flavors are all made from naturally extracted tobacco, with no artificial flavors, colors, additives or sweeteners. Four Seasons’ products are Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) accepted. Its products are branded in the most straightforward way possible, targeting mature adult vapers. The responsible packaging completely removes the guesswork from selecting the flavor profile, so that consumers are left with a clear choice of their preferred tobacco blend.

Four Seasons

www.fourseasonseliquid.com