Functional Cheese Snacks

Babybel will introduce a new range of functional dairy snacks, available in two varieties. Babybel Plus+ Probiotic contains billions of live and active cultures of the LGG probiotics strain, while Babybel Plus+ Vitamins provides a good source of Vitamins A and B12. Like all Babybel products, Babybel Plus+ also contains no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Available in six-count packages, Babybel Plus+ Probiotic and Babybel Plus+ Vitamins will be available nationwide starting February 2021 for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

