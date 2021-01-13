Love’s Names Vice Presidents of Operations, Truck Care

Love’s Travel Stops is announcing the promotion of two company leaders: Roger Ahuja was recently promoted to executive vice president of Operations, and Gary Price was promoted to executive vice president of Truck Care.

“Roger and Gary have been with the company for quite some time and not only have a deep understanding of Love’s, but also strong leadership experience,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “They have a passion for continuing to grow Love’s to better serve our customers and team members, and we have confidence that they will accomplish great things in their new roles.”

Ahuja has been with Love’s since 1994 and previously served as vice president of Operations for North America – West. Ahuja started as a store manager and served in several positions before his current role. As vice president of Operations, Ahuja will assure the success of over 540 Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores and 29,000 employees across the country. Last year, as an essential business, the company opened 38 new locations to help professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly and safely. It also added to its more than 200 dog parks and 800 restaurants.

Price has been with Love’s since 2016 and previously served as vice president of Operations for North America – East. Price came to Love’s with extensive restaurant and travel stop industry experience. As vice president of Truck Care, Price manages the largest preventive maintenance and total truck care network in the country, with the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers. The company now has over 400 locations and 1,500 maintenance bays across the country. Price will also oversee Love’s Tire Retread and Distribution Center network which has six locations across the country and plans to expand in 2021.

Also this month, Love’s said goodbye to two members of its leadership team. Kevin Asbury, executive vice president of Operations, and Tom Edwards, executive vice president of Truck Care, retired after a collective 50 years at Love’s.

“We want to congratulate Tom and Kevin on their well-earned retirement and thank them for their valuable contributions to the company,” Wharton said. “They have been with Love’s for many years and have made a huge impact in helping build the company we know today.”

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.