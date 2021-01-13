RaceTrac Enters the Alabama Market After 15 Years

The Gardendale, Ala., store marks the first time in 15 years that RaceTrac has had a location in Alabama.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac has re-entered the Alabama market with a new location in Gardendale, Ala., and has further expansion plans in the state, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.

The Gardendale, Ala., store marks the first time in 15 years that RaceTrac has had a location in Alabama.

“We are thrilled to bring the full RaceTrac experience back to the Central and Northern Alabama region,” Brian Thornton, RaceTrac vice president of construction, real estate, engineering and special projects, told the Business Journal. “This region is undergoing a true transformation with an influx of new residents and businesses that provide an exciting opportunity for all involved. We believe the region’s population and business growth, specifically in the technology, aerospace, and auto-manufacturing sectors, provide a foundation for continued growth for many years to come across the state. ”

The chain also plans to open new Alabama locations in Irondale, Alabaster, Gadsden, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, with those locations already in the permitting process, according to the Business Journal. And an Oxford, Ala., location is expected to open in March 2021.

RaceTrac operates more than 560 locations in seven states: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.