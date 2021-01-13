S. Abraham & Sons Hosts Virtual Vendor Exhibit and Trade Show

S. Abraham & Sons Inc., a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., is hosting its 35th annual vendor exhibit and trade show and its first virtual trade show. The theme for 2021 is “Blueprint for Success – Building Solutions for the Convenience Store Retailer.”

Retailers have a seven-week buying opportunity from Jan. 11 through Feb. 26 to place orders on The Marketing Arm Trade Show portal. They can shop the best deals of 2021 from the comfort of their office or home 24/7. Vendor presentations, videos and images will be placed on the portal for ease of item recognition and knowledge. Live video meetings can be scheduled between retailers, manufacturers and broker partners to see and understand the newest industry trends, new items, foodservice programs, and retailer merchandising ideas.

We learned a lot in 2020, and being flexible to adapt to new opportunities in the industry has proven successful for SAS.

With over 2,700 items and 350 new items, retailers are sure to find merchandising categories to meet consumer demand. Retailers can elevate their fresh coffee offerings with SAS private label program, Beantown Coffee. SAS proprietary brand Fruitridge Farms is a proven solution for freshly made sandwiches, salads, and baked goods. SAS Roller Grill program offers a variety of options such as Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, Johnsonville, Tornados, Don Miguel and Bahama Mama. Coming soon is a new look and name for SAS’ “Hot Off the Grill” program just in time for the peak of the roller grill season.

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Their service area extends from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where they service over 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons, Inc. have six distribution centers serving 17 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.