VERC Promotes Depina to District Leader

Starting as a part-time associate and rising through retail leadership to earn regional Operator of the Year award, new role puts him in charge of eight stores.

Duxbury, Mass.-based convenience store chain VERC Enterprises has promoted Antonio “Tony” Depina to the role of district leader. In the new role, he is responsible for monitoring eight VERC Enterprises locations on the South Shore of Massachusetts, through regular on-site visits and weekly reporting.

Depina, who moved to Massachusetts from Cape Verde in 2001 at the age of 15, joined VERC Enterprises in January of 2006 as a part-time associate, working as a cashier at the Stoughton location. Three years later he was promoted to assistant manager of the Dorchester/Neponset store, followed in 2011 as manager of the Raynham location.

Depina continued to rise up through the ranks when in 2014 he was named manager of VERC’s flagship Commerce Way Plymouth location. In 2017, Depina was awarded Operator of the Year by the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association for his management of the Plymouth store.

His most recent promotion to district leader “is a dream come true” for Depina, noting that being a member of the VERC Enterprises team “is more like being a member of a family.”

Depina and his wife and five children live in Brockton, Mass., where he spends as much spare time as he can on several construction projects at their home.

“Tony has been an outstanding member of our team since the beginning of his career here,” said VERC Vice President of Operations Barry Ahern. “He has taken on every challenge, always rising above and beyond. The entire VERC Enterprises family congratulates Tony on his new role as district leader.”

VERC operates 34 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.