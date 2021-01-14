PDI Acquires Cybera, ControlScan Managed Security Services

PDI has acquired Cybera Inc. and ControlScan Managed Security Services (MSS). Both are leading providers of managed security solutions to protect customers against cybersecurity threats.

The acquisition complements PDI’s existing industry-focused cloud product strategy, bringing customers a fully managed, cloud-based network security solution.

“Security is becoming increasingly important in our industry as many businesses embrace their own digital transformation and deploy more in-store applications and edge devices,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “We are excited to add these industry-leading solutions from Cybera and ControlScan MSS to our portfolio. We look forward to welcoming their teams, and together we can serve our customers’ needs now and in the future.”

In addition to a growing network of mission-critical applications, this industry has seen a surge in IoT data from the proliferation of edge devices such as POS systems, payments, tank gauges, digital displays and self-service kiosks that capture data and serve as a potential threat vector for would-be cyberattacks. Securing those networks and devices, particularly where distributed enterprises have limited IT staff, is critical to ensure customer trust and loyalty to the brands and locations they operate.

With this announcement, PDI expands its global reach and enters the cloud security and software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) space, creating a new line of business called PDI Security Solutions. PDI will be providing convenience retailers, quick-service restaurants (QSR) and other multi-site operators with proven technology and expertise to protect their data, applications, systems and customer experience. Cybera and ControlScan MSS have spent years building their domain expertise, and together will combine to bring:

Leading, purpose-built security solutions and managed security services to help customers secure their enterprise and consumer experience

Significant experience serving a variety of customers, from global companies to small business operators

A unified goal of simplifying the complexity of managing, monitoring and protecting distributed enterprises against cyber threats

“Combining our innovative solutions, teams and expertise with PDI’s proven offerings and commitment to delivering great customer service is a natural fit. We’re excited to be a part of PDI,” said Andrew Lev, CEO at Cybera.

“We look forward to joining PDI and delivering best-in-class managed security services to businesses around the world. As a unified team, we will protect and defend our customers against today’s most significant cybersecurity threats,” said Mark Carl, CEO at ControlScan.

Jefferies LLC and Raymond James Financial Inc. served as exclusive financial advisors to Cybera and ControlScan respectively in connection with the transaction.

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain.

Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on its leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, its comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences.