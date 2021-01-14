Stewart’s Shops Completes Red-Kap Deal

Acquisition includes fuel distribution, four car washes and eight c-stores, six of which the chain will convert into new ‘Stewart’s Express’ concept.

Stewart’s Shops has completed its acquisition of Red-Kap. The acquired assets include eight convenience stores, four car washes (one is currently under construction) and a fuel distribution to 75-plus dealers, which is the heart of the deal.

Stewart’s Shops will maintain the branding of the Mobil, Citgo and Sunoco stations, and will convert two of the Red-Kap locations into traditional Stewart’s Shops. The remaining six locations will become ‘Stewart’s Express’ shops. These smaller shops will have limited product offerings, less seating and fewer food to-go options and will not serve hand-scooped ice cream. The Stewart’s Express locations will offer some ice cream flavors in pre-packaged pints and half gallons.

“Due to our long-standing business history and the level of trust between us, we were able to complete this deal in a relatively short amount of time,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “Stewart’s Shops has always respected and admired the integrity of the family-owned Red-Kap organization. This is primarily a fuel distribution transaction, and we look forward to extending our support to the distributor and dealer network.”

Red-Kap principal Jon Kaplan expressed that selling a family business is a complex and emotional undertaking. “Throughout this process, I have come to realize how fortunate we were to be acquired by Stewart’s,” Kaplan explained. “The integrity and compassion that they have shown throughout the transaction is a testament to the Dake family and the organization they have built.”

The eight New York state convenience stores are located in Albany, Baldwinsville, Berne, Hudson, Rensselaer, Saratoga Springs, Castleton and Loudonville, and are already undergoing conversions into Stewart’s Shops and ‘Stewart’s Express’ locations. All of the locations are expected to be completed in 2021.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.